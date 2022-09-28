Marcella "Marcie" Irene Percy Norman

A Life Tribute Service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2, at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive with Celebrant Heidi Carney officiating. Interment will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 3, in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.