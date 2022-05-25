 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marcia Jean Houser (Jones) Casiano

Marcia Jean Houser (Jones) Casiano passed away at St. Johns on May 18.

She was born to Wayne and Margaret Houser March 18, 1944. She was raised here with her younger siblings Lloyd, Leonard, Larry and Nancy.

She raised her family in the Marine Corps and returned to Billings in 1983.

She is survived by her siblings, her children and daughter-in-law: Mike and Marlen Jones, Donna Munroe, grandchildren, Chris Jones, Lauren Lampert and Laely Clark, and a great-grandson, Max.

A celebration of life will be at Smith Funeral Chapel West 304 34th St W at 11 a.m. Lunch to be provided after.

