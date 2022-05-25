Marcia Jean Houser (Jones) Casiano passed away at St. Johns on May 18.
She was born to Wayne and Margaret Houser March 18, 1944. She was raised here with her younger siblings Lloyd, Leonard, Larry and Nancy.
She raised her family in the Marine Corps and returned to Billings in 1983.
She is survived by her siblings, her children and daughter-in-law: Mike and Marlen Jones, Donna Munroe, grandchildren, Chris Jones, Lauren Lampert and Laely Clark, and a great-grandson, Max.
A celebration of life will be at Smith Funeral Chapel West 304 34th St W at 11 a.m. Lunch to be provided after.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.