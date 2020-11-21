Mardele L. Maryott

Mardele was born Feb. 18, 1934, to Lucius and Ruth Maryott. She passed away Nov. 15, 2020. She was raised in Red Lodge, Montana, with her brother Manfred. She lost her mother when she was 3 weeks old so was very close to her ‘Daddy'. She was a great story teller and had recollection of the most minute details and facts about her growing up.

When she returned to Billings she worked as a secretary for a furniture company where one of the voice teachers in Billings met her and found out that she was a pianist and specifically an accompanist. She never married or had children but her ‘children' were the students she accompanied for recitals, contests, and festivals. Over a span of 35 years she accompanied hundreds of voice and instrumental students. She found much satisfaction helping these young people and was tireless and generous with her time spent with them. She had a wonderful sense of musicality and willingly would give suggestions to interpretation of the poetical text of the song coupled with the musical idea. She was a smart musician. And her piano technique was superb. She was so sensitive to what the student was doing and followed them rather than leading them. She was right with them and never heavy handed or overpowering in her playing.