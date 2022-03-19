Margaret Ann Hoffman

Margret Ann Hoffman was brought into this world by Eva Cortright and George Hoffman on April 17, 1942 in Miles City, Montana. Mardy then met Clive Henry Lapp, Married in 1968. They had four children, Dustin, Chad, twins, Jessica and Justina, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She passed away at home surrounded by her loved one on March 12, 2022. She will be missed every day. Tears will be shed. Memories will always keep her alive in all of us.
Those we love and last
Will never go away
They are walking within us
They are watching us unseen
Unheard but listens
Will be missed but never forgotten
