Margaret Ann Sannes (Markle) passed away on June 22, 2023 at the age of 91. Margaret was born in 1931 on a family farm near Sidney, Montana and was the oldest of five siblings. Her three brothers and sister grew up living off the land by raising sugar beets, alfalfa, hay, eggs, chickens, vegetables, and fruit which was sold to a local store. Margaret's father and brothers were avid hunters. Their farm house was decorated with animal skin rugs, taxidermy mounts, and handmade Montana agate tables. For a high school graduation present Margaret's father made her a homemade deer skin jacket from a recent deer hunting trip. After graduation from high school, Margaret moved to Billings and attended Billings Business College. She became adept at shorthand and worked at Standard Oil as an executive secretary. She joined a ski club in Billings and through Lois Sannes (her future sister-in-law) met her husband Ronald. They were married in September 1957 and together had three children.

Margaret was a full partner in Ronald's business ventures, helping him manage rental properties and run United Glass and a farm near Laurel. Margaret enjoyed being a mother, homemaker, and an artist. She had a dark room in her basement and entered her photographs in the Yellowstone County Museum exhibits. She also spent time creating pottery, sewing quilts, bird watching, and needlepointing. She taught her two daughters to sew clothes and shared an interest in collecting antiques with her son. Staying true to her roots, she cooked with fresh produce, making meals with simple, non-processed ingredients. She loved to dry fruit and packed lunches with dried apples, peaches, and bananas. She hunted for wild mushrooms and asparagus on her farm and picked chokecherries turning them into delicious jams and syrups.

Margaret and Ronald were married for almost sixty years. In later years they enjoyed traveling and spending winters in Phoenix, Arizona. After Ronald passed away in 2017, Margaret moved to Highlands Ranch, Colorado to be closer to her daughter and son. Margaret enjoyed several years of family dinners, events, and competitive Scrabble games with her children and their families in Colorado. She retained her warmth and sense of humor in her last years of declining health. When asked how she was feeling, she would often respond with a smile and say "I am as ornery as ever".

The family extends its deep gratitude to all of the caregivers at Wind Crest and Bristol Hospice who provided loving, thoughtful care to Margaret in her final days.

Margaret is survived by her three children: Brenda Sannes (Steven Clymer), Sheryl Steigerwald (Jonathan Steigerwald), Kevin Sannes (Kimberley Sannes), nine grandchildren, one great grandchild, her sister, Nancy Markle, and her sisters-in-law Avis LaRay, Kelly Markle, and Anne Scott Markle. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Sannes; her parents, William and Mary Markle (Hartley); her brothers Roger, Robert, and Forest; her sisters-in-law, Lois Saier and Mary Markle; and her brother-in-law Volk Saier.

A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2023, 10 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, Montana. Reception to follow at Margaret and Ronald's former United Glass shop location now called Last Chance Cider Mill, 2203 Montana Avenue, Billings, Montana.