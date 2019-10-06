GLENDALE, Ariz. — Margaret Arline Rogers passed away on Sept. 25 2019 in Glendale, Arizona at the age of 93. Margaret was born in Butte in 1926. She married William 'Elmer' Rogers in Butte in 1955. She lived in Billings for 47 years before moving to Arizona in 2014 to be near her family.
Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Elmer; parents, Clif and Janet Hodge; and her brother, Robert Hodge. She is survived by her son, Bruce (Kathy) Rogers of Peoria AZ; her grand-daughter, Karoly (Adam) Fox of Irvine CA; her grandson, John (Alexandra) Rogers of Glendale AZ; nephew, Bob (Linda) Hodge of Butte; cousin, Evelyn Angove of Spokane WA; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Margaret's faith was deeply important to her.
She was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church in Billings and of PEO International. She nurtured numerous lifelong friendships with visiting, phone calls, and faithful correspondence. She enjoyed music and loved sewing and crafting, bowling, taking long walks, collecting dolls, and stuffed bears. Most of all, she loved watching her grandchildren grow into capable adults.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist, 2800 4th Ave North, Billings at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Margaret's name to the Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, or the Billings Rescue Mission.
