Margaret B. (Mosbrucker) McNair

At the age of 89, she moved to Westpark Village Senior Retirement Living in Billings. In her own words, she had a 'good life' there and met lots of 'new friends and nice people, including the staff.'

Margaret was blessed with five wonderful grandchildren: Keith, David, and Lindsay Clawson; and Duncan and Tessa McNair. Grams was the kind of grandmother everyone wished they had. Her grandchildren have many fond memories of times spent with her: playing, reading, making gingerbread houses, baking cookies, doing crafts, and learning how to drive, unbeknownst to their parents!

Margaret and her sisters were close and enjoyed spending time together. Known for their energy and laughter, they often gathered for sister reunions and made German food.

Everyone loved Margaret, and she had many friends, young and old. She was fun to tease and ready for anything. She had an unflappable personality, taking life in stride. She focused on the positive and was never one to complain, facing adversity with courage and faith. One of her mantras was, 'God never gives us more than we can handle,' and she lived by that, along with her belief in the power of prayer. Her temperament was very even, and her children can't remember a time when she raised her voice or said a swear word. Above all, she was kind to everyone, even at the end of her life.