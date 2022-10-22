Margaret "Betty" (Hertel) Witzel, 88, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Oct. 8. She was born on April 16, 1934, in Lewistown, and raised in Moore.

Betty's Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Faith Chapel, 527 Shiloh Road in Billings (use the Broadwater Avenue entrance).

Full obituary and condolences may be found at www.michelottisawyers.com.