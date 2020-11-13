 Skip to main content
Margaret DeFosse
Margaret DeFosse

Margaret DeFosse passed away Oct. 30, 2020, she was Born Dec. 3, 1933. She was a loving mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. No services are planned.

