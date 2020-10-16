Margaret E. (Farrington) Murray

Margaret, the daughter of Ted and Rose Farrington, was born in Fort Benton, Montana, on May 1, 1930. She and her family moved to the Jordan area where she attended county schools where her mother was teaching. In 1944, the family returned to Fort Benton where Margaret graduated from Fort Benton High School. She earned her degree as a registered nurse from Columbus School of Nursing in Great Falls, and returned to Fort Benton where she was employed by the local hospital.

On April 26, 1952, Margaret married Bob Murray also of Fort Benton and the couple lived in Great Falls and Livingston before moving to Billings in 1955. In 1971, the family moved to Worden where Bob and Margaret raised their seven children. Besides dedicating herself as a wife and mother, Margaret was also an active member of the St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church and Altar Society and the Huntley Project Lioness Club. She enjoyed sewing, embroidery and musical productions on television. Margaret will be remembered by her kindness, dedication to her family, and for her fried chicken, pineapple upside down cake and baked apple pies. Margaret spent the last 10 years of her life at Sweetwater Retirement Community where she had good friends and caregivers.