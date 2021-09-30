Margaret Eleanor (James) Talmage passed away on Sept. 27, 2021, at St. John's Cottages, in Laurel, Montana. She was born April 8, 1921, in Youngstown, Ohio to William J. and Florence (Wilkes) James. In 1943, she left home and enlisted in the Marine Corps. After boot camp in North Carolina, she traveled by a troop train to San Francisco, California. She was assigned as Supply Clerk at Depot Supplies and attained the rank of Corporal. Eleanor met her husband Bill in San Francisco, where they were both Marines. They married in San Francisco April 7, 1945. In 1947, when Bill was discharged, they moved to Livingston, Montana. As Bill was promoted in the telephone company, they moved first to White Sulphur Springs, then to Forsyth and finally to Hardin.