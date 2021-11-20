Margaret Francis “Fran Van Dewerker” Spoon, beloved sister, and aunt, lost her battle to renal kidney failure on Oct. 21, 2021, surrounded by family in Billings, MT.
She was born in Camp Crook, S.D. on Mar. 31, 1949. She grew up in Camp Crook, S.D., attended high school in Laurel, MT while living with her sister Bette. She worked for the National Security Agency/Department of Defense for 42 years and lived all over the world, such as Helsinki, Austria; Amman, Jordan; and Chiang Mia, Thailand and received many awards for her service. She resided in Columbia, MD surrounded by many friends since retirement.
She loved living life, spending time with her dogs, and keeping up with friends and family. She was able to say goodbye to many family and friends over the last week and a half before her passing, and would want you all to remember she loved you and you were special to her. She said, “Just remember to look for the brightest star in the sky. That will be me up there.”
Survivors include her brother Rick (Helen) Van Dewerker of Surprise, AZ, four sister in-laws: Bella Engen, Phyllis Van Dewerker, Laurie Van Dewerker, and Bonnie Van Dewerker, and many nieces/nephews, and great nieces/nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Lawrence “Buster” and Margaret Van Dewerker, and her brothers Harold Engen, Edgar Engen; Ted Van Dewerker, Verle Van Dewerker, Keith Van Dewerker, and sisters: Bette Kappel, Sharon Stein, and Edna Matz.
Future plans for memorial burial side service to take place at Laurel, MT Cemetery in late Spring 2022.
