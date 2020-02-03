Margaret Hastey Gose

Margaret Ann Hastey was born Oct. 1, 1931 at Ft Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas. She was the second child of Colonel Thomas Watson Hastey and Margaret McGee Hastey. Marty always described herself as an ‘Army Brat’ and when she was 3 years old, her family moved to the Philippines, where her father was stationed for over 2 years. Prior to and throughout the war, she and her mother moved about living in Austin, San Antonio, Atlanta, Washington, DC and St. Louis.

Marty attended Incarnate Word High School in San Antonio, and UT in Austin where she met and in 1950, married Stephen Mathus Gose. They lived in Wichita Falls, Texas and raised their family of three – Matt, Tom, and Martha. The children all attended Crockett Elementary, Zundelowitz Junior High and graduated from Wichita Falls High School.

Marty’s father and brother played polo and they brought this sport with them to Wichita Falls.

In 1978 Marty and Steve moved to San Antonio to build the Retama Polo Center. Marty’s influence was greatly felt there. She worked with well known architect Roger Rasbach, to build the beautiful buildings at Retama. This extraordinary home was one of three she was to build, each one reflecting their open and inviting personalities.