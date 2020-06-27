The final gift one gives in life is to bring family and friends together. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Nye Community Church, 2191 Nye Rd., Nye, Montana. This special location is very close to the Kirch Ranch where Margaret Kirch Murphy grew up, an area that she loved dearly.
The celebration will be held outdoors with every pandemic precaution being taken. Mom loved wearing her hats, so ladies, you are encouraged to honor her by wearing yours!
For those of you who cannot attend, Mom's wish and prayer for you is this:
I wish you a rainbow
For sunlight after showers
Miles and miles of Irish smiles
For golden happy hours...
Shamrocks at your doorway
For luck and laughter too,
And a host of friends that never ends
Each day your whole life through!
May the road rise to meet you.
May the wind always be at your back.
May the sunshine warm upon your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields.
And until we meet again,
May god hold you in the palm of his hand.
We look forward to good weather, and a joyful celebration.
Tom and Rosina Kastelitz, Pat and LeeAnne Murphy, Mike Murphy & Tara McNabb and Families.
For those who cannot attend the service in person, they can go to Facebook and friend Nye Community Church to watch the service live.
