The final gift one gives in life is to bring family and friends together. At 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Nye Community Church, 2191 Nye Rd., Nye, Montana. This special location is very close to the Kirch Ranch where Margaret Kirch Murphy grew up, an area that she loved dearly.

The celebration will be held outdoors with every pandemic precaution being taken. Mom loved wearing her hats, so ladies, you are encouraged to honor her by wearing yours!

For those of you who cannot attend, Mom's wish and prayer for you is this:

I wish you a rainbow

For sunlight after showers

Miles and miles of Irish smiles

For golden happy hours...

Shamrocks at your doorway

For luck and laughter too,

And a host of friends that never ends

Each day your whole life through!

May the road rise to meet you.

May the wind always be at your back.

May the sunshine warm upon your face,