Margaret (Maggie) Ann Conover passed away in Red Lodge on Oct. 2, surrounded by family. Maggie was a remarkable woman and best described as having a pragmatic worldview. She was always ready for a card game, particularly bridge. She was an avid reader, enjoyed road trips around Montana, and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Broadview school teams. Once you met Maggie, you had a friend for life. Throughout her life she maintained close friendships to the people she had known over her 97 years.

Maggie was born Sept. 9, 1922 in Cushman, Montana, and was one of five children. The family moved frequently as her father worked for the railroad. She attended Broadview School during her high school years, where she met her high school sweetheart, Robert (Junior) Conover, whom she married on June 10, 1943. They had just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary prior to Junior's death in 2014.

Despite attending several different schools, Maggie always loved school. She was the valedictorian of her class and received a scholarship to Normal School in Billings (now Montana State University- Billings) to become a teacher. Maggie taught elementary school for several years, and also taught students as a teacher's aide and tutor in Broadview.