Margaret (Maggie) Ann Conover passed away in Red Lodge on Oct. 2, surrounded by family. Maggie was a remarkable woman and best described as having a pragmatic worldview. She was always ready for a card game, particularly bridge. She was an avid reader, enjoyed road trips around Montana, and enjoyed watching sports, especially the Broadview school teams. Once you met Maggie, you had a friend for life. Throughout her life she maintained close friendships to the people she had known over her 97 years.
Maggie was born Sept. 9, 1922 in Cushman, Montana, and was one of five children. The family moved frequently as her father worked for the railroad. She attended Broadview School during her high school years, where she met her high school sweetheart, Robert (Junior) Conover, whom she married on June 10, 1943. They had just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary prior to Junior's death in 2014.
Despite attending several different schools, Maggie always loved school. She was the valedictorian of her class and received a scholarship to Normal School in Billings (now Montana State University- Billings) to become a teacher. Maggie taught elementary school for several years, and also taught students as a teacher's aide and tutor in Broadview.
Maggie was a fixture at the school long after she retired. She used to tell the new superintendents that she came with the school. Maggie and Junior were avid supporters of the Broadview School district and were always in the stands cheering on the team, attending band concerts for their children, grandchildren, and kids of family and friends in the community.
During the summer, Maggie actively supported her family's farming and ranching. During harvest, she would pack up the trunk of the Lincoln and deliver meals to everyone in the field. The caramel rolls were always a big hit. She will be greatly missed by many people of all ages in Broadview and the surrounding areas.
Maggie was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings, Katherine, Helen, Christie, and Ruth, and her son Tom. She is survived by family members: Bob and Ann Conover, Steve and Cindy Conover, daughter-in-law Connie Conover, niece Alyson Mike, five grandchildren and their spouses, six great-grandchildren, and several other nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Maggie's life will be held on Sunday, 2 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Broadview School Gymnasium. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials go to a one year scholarship in Maggie's name at the Broadview School, PO Box 147, Broadview, MT 59015. Checks should be written to the Broadview School. Please indicate that this is for Maggie's Scholarship. Memorials can be sent until December 31.
