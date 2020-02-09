Margaret Marilyn Wade

Margaret Marilyn Beringer was born in Swan Hill, Victoria, Australia on March 1, 1945. She was the first child of Theodore ‘Ted’ Beringer and Beatrice ‘Pete’ Beringer, who met when Ted was stationed at a secret base in Lake Boga, Australia during World War II. Her parents were the only known example of an American soldier marrying an Australian citizen at that particular base. An extended Beringer family photo remains on exhibit at the Lake Boga museum. After the war ended, Pete and Marilyn made the long overseas voyage by ship to Billings to join Ted. Marilyn grew up in Billings, Montana and was joined by siblings Jim, Barry, Jack and JoAnne. Keeping connections with her family in Australia was very important to her, and she made sure that she kept contact with her mom’s siblings and her cousins. To this day, family members visit each other back and forth frequently.

Marilyn was an excellent student and graduated from Billings Senior High. She was the first in her family to graduate from college and earned a degree in education from Eastern Montana College, now Montana State University-Billings. While working summers in Cooke City, Montana, Marilyn met Gene Wade. As she tells it, Gene was very persistent in asking her out. She eventually said yes; they fell in love and married. Marilyn worked as a teacher in Billings. They had two children Anne-Marie and Brian. Once the kids went to school, Marilyn resumed teaching. Her fondest years were spent at Alkali Creek Elementary teaching sixth grade, which was her favorite grade. She was known for her love of teaching social studies. She taught a special unit on Australia where all the kids made a salt and flour map of Australian geography. She also loved teaching ancient Egypt and Roman history complete with a Toga day at the end of the unit. She required all her students to know the capitals of every country, all states and Canadian provinces along with major rivers and mountain ranges. Marilyn also enjoyed her years at Ponderosa Elementary and finished her career at Castle Rock.