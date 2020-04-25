Margaret Maurine Kirch Murphy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the early morning of April 1, 2020. Margaret Kirch Murphy, graduated from this life to the next, with family by her side. Her greatest joys were her husband, three children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Beyond her family, she loved her numerous friends made across the span of her Montana life, from growing up on the Kirch Ranch at Nye, to being a part of the Absarokee, MSU, Birney, Musselshell, Roundup, Billings, Red Lodge, and MorningStar communities.

As the sixth child of eight, Margaret Maurine was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in the Columbus, Montana, hospital to James Fredrick Kirch and Alice Mildred Schwennker Kirch. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Norman, Junior, and Gerald Kirch and MaryJane Holtz. She is survived by sisters, Maysel Northrup, Mildred McKittrick, and Marilyn Hart.

On May 18, 1952, college sweethearts, Gerald Kerns 'Chuck' Murphy and Margaret Kirch were married in Columbus. They spent five years ranching in the Birney area and then 30 years on the ranch in the Bull Mountains south of Musselshell. There they raised their children, Rosina, Pat and Mike. Upon selling the ranch, they retired to Billings and then to Red Lodge where they were both very active in their communities.