Margaret Maurine Kirch Murphy

In the early morning of April 1, 2020. Margaret Kirch Murphy, graduated from this life to the next, with family by her side. Her greatest joys were her husband, three children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Beyond her family, she loved her numerous friends made across the span of her Montana life, from growing up on the Kirch Ranch at Nye, to being a part of the Absarokee, MSU, Birney, Musselshell, Roundup, Billings, Red Lodge, and MorningStar communities.
As the sixth child of eight, Margaret Maurine was born on Oct. 8, 1932, in the Columbus, Montana, hospital to James Fredrick Kirch and Alice Mildred Schwennker Kirch. Mom was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Norman, Junior, and Gerald Kirch and MaryJane Holtz. She is survived by sisters, Maysel Northrup, Mildred McKittrick, and Marilyn Hart.
On May 18, 1952, college sweethearts, Gerald Kerns 'Chuck' Murphy and Margaret Kirch were married in Columbus. They spent five years ranching in the Birney area and then 30 years on the ranch in the Bull Mountains south of Musselshell. There they raised their children, Rosina, Pat and Mike. Upon selling the ranch, they retired to Billings and then to Red Lodge where they were both very active in their communities.
After Dad's death on May 6, 2016, Mom waited until fall to move into MorningStar Senior living of Billings where she still could see her beautiful Beartooth Mountains. She became a self-appointed hostess, welcoming new residents to the dining room to make them feel comfortable and was the life of the party on the Friday afternoon social hours.
Known as Margaret, Mom, Grandma, Nana, and GG, she was a Christian, Montana Rancher, Matriarch, Artist, Hostess, Leader and Friend to Many. As a great conversationalist and story teller, she made life fun. She was loved, admired and respected by her family and friends. Through the many community projects that she undertook, she made a difference in the world. She lived a life well lived and looked forward to being with Jesus, her husband Chuck, and the two babies they lost.
Words cannot express the appreciation for the loving support and care shown by her beloved Dr. Brad Fouts and the Mountain View Clinic Staff, the entire MorningStar team, the various caregivers of Hospice, and the friends and family that provided 24/7 care for her during her last months.
Services will be held for her at a later date at both MorningStar and Red Lodge. A simple act of kindness done in memory of Margaret is enough, but otherwise memorials can be made to the Carbon County Arts Guild, PO Box 585, Red Lodge MT. 59068, where she served as president for a number of years.
