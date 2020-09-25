× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The oldest member of the Custer community and the matriarch of our family, Margaret “Peg” Kuntz passed away September 23. She was residing at Tender Nest Assisted Living.

Peg was the youngest of four children born to Margaret (Cooper) and Glen T. Quest, joining siblings Lillian, Glen Jr. (Bud), and Mildred. She was born Feb. 9, 1926, at their ranch home in Sorrel Horse Valley, Big Horn County, Montana. She attended country school for eight years and graduated Hardin High School in 1943.

Peg and Edwin Kuntz of Custer were married December 11, 1944, while he was home on furlough. After Edwin's discharge from the Air Force they returned to Custer and settled in to a lifetime of farming and ranching. Three children were born to them: Belva (Harold Arvik), Rick (Gail), and Cody (Susan). Peg was very proud of her family and a big fan of the Custer High School sports teams. In their golden years she and Edwin traveled extensively to sugarbeet conferences across the country.

Peg was pre-deceased by her parents, siblings, husband Edwin, grandson Will Arvik, and great-grandson Burke Mellem.