Margaret "Peggy" Kuhlmann Onstad, former Billings resident and Billings Central grad, passed away on March 28, 2022, of natural causes after suffering a stroke. She was born on March 17, 1947. Beloved by all who knew her, she will be dearly missed.
A vigil will be held on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m., and a funeral liturgy on Monday, April 4, at 10 a.m, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls. Internment will follow at Highland Cemetery. For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family visit www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
