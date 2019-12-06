Margaret “Peggy” Zartman passed away unexpectedly on December 4, 2019. She will be greatly missed.
Peggy is survived by her husband, Pete; and daughters Charlotte (Dave) Ayre, Cindy (Pat) White, Michelle (Wayne) Trafton, Jennifer (Brian) Ashmore, Joelle (Kevin) Maddox, and Mindy (Jason) Davidson; her brother, Mike (Murnell) Fargo; 17 grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. She was excited to meet her next great grandchild, due in March.
Vigil service for Peggy will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Dahl Funeral Chapel. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral where she has been an active member since 1968.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Vincent De Paul or donate a Christmas gift to a child in need.
Full obituary may be viewed at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
