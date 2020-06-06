Margaret R. Joseph
Margaret Joseph, 94, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Lake Forest, California, of natural causes. Margaret was born in Lewistown, the daughter of George and Daisy (Apple) Ruckman.

Margaret married George Heinrich in 1947. They lived in Ferndale, Washington; and Big Timber, Billings, Fox, Fromberg and Livingston where they engaged in farming and ranching and raised five children. She played for church, weddings, funerals, and social gatherings for over 70 years.

Margaret married Thomas Joseph in 1974. In 1989 they retired to Sun City, Arizona. After Tom passed, Margaret moved to Freedom Village Retirement Community, Lake Forest, California, in 2013 to be near her granddaughter and family.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brothers George and Jack Ruckman; ex-husband George Heinrich (1980); sons Douglas (1984), Bradley (1960); grandson Trevor (2013);and husband Thomas Joseph (2010). Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Dennis (Dennis); Randy Heinrich (Sheila); Peggy Heinrich-Wash; three stepdaughters, Donna Wendte (David), Dianne Thomas, and Denise Nelson (Mike). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

A family celebration of life will take place in Paradise Valley, Montana, in summer of 2021. Donations in her memory may be made to: The Sjogren's Foundation, 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191.

McCormick and Son Mortuaries, Lake Forest, California has been entrusted with arrangements; to view the full obituary visit www.McCormickandson.com.

