Margaret R. Joseph

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Joseph, 94, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Lake Forest, California, of natural causes. Margaret was born in Lewistown, the daughter of George and Daisy (Apple) Ruckman.

Margaret married George Heinrich in 1947. They lived in Ferndale, Washington; and Big Timber, Billings, Fox, Fromberg and Livingston where they engaged in farming and ranching and raised five children. She played for church, weddings, funerals, and social gatherings for over 70 years.

Margaret married Thomas Joseph in 1974. In 1989 they retired to Sun City, Arizona. After Tom passed, Margaret moved to Freedom Village Retirement Community, Lake Forest, California, in 2013 to be near her granddaughter and family.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents; brothers George and Jack Ruckman; ex-husband George Heinrich (1980); sons Douglas (1984), Bradley (1960); grandson Trevor (2013);and husband Thomas Joseph (2010). Survivors include her daughter Cheryl Dennis (Dennis); Randy Heinrich (Sheila); Peggy Heinrich-Wash; three stepdaughters, Donna Wendte (David), Dianne Thomas, and Denise Nelson (Mike). She is also survived by nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.