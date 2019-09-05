Margaret Robinson Violett was born in Laurel on August 30,1926. She was the youngest and last living of eight children born to Ross and Lora Robinson.
On August 14, 1943, Margaret married Wayne Violett and she passed away on what would have been their 76 wedding anniversary.
Mom loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, extended family, and seeing new places and all they had to offer. She especially liked playing cards and enjoyed teaching her grandchildren to play. She looked forward to the day when they would beat her at any card game. She loved hearing and telling jokes, but most of all she loved holding as many kids on her lap as she could and they loved vying for those spots. Mom loved to sew and drove dad crazy with moving her sewing machine and fabric around every time they went somewhere new. She prided herself in and made her living making custom draperies for many decorators in Billings. She, her sense of humor, and jokes will be missed.
Rest In Peace Mom.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Wayne. Her son Allan, and all of her brothers and sisters.
Margaret is survived by Her daughter Sherie (Randy) Scharosch of Wheatland, WY. Daughter-in-law Mildred of Colstrip. Six grandchildren – Amber (Gary), Allan (Adrienne) and Toby, all of Colstrip, Cory (Tracy) of Litchfield Park, AZ, and Shaya (Darin) of Edwards, CO, Shelby of Laramie, WY,
Eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10 am on Sept. 13, 2019 at The Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings, 29 8th St W.
