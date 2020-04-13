× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our mom always told us that when she went to bed she would tell God he could take her anytime He wanted. On the morning of April 9, 2020, He did just that. She was just six days shy of her 98th birthday on April 15.

Margaret Rose Scott was born to Anton and Rose (Antone) Schaff in a log cabin in the big coulee just south of Ryegate, where her folks and other relatives farmed and ranched. She was the third oldest of the 12 children born to the Schaff family. The family moved to North Dakota, where Mom attended grade school, finishing the eighth grade before the family moved to California and then back to Montana. They were farming outside Laurel when Mom moved to Billings to work for a family, taking care of their children and doing housework. She met her husband-to-be, Siebert Scott, on a blind date with one of her girlfriends. She married Siebert on May 21, 1941, in Laurel and honeymooned in Yellowstone Park. Mom and Dad lived in a number of towns, including Red Lodge, Park City, the Big Coulee, Moccasin, and Billings, where Dad worked mainly as a carpenter.

Margaret worked as a school cook in Moccasin and Hobson. She was appointed postmaster in Moccasin in 1969, being awarded a special achievement award for her dedication, dependability and maximum performance in 1987.