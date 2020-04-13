Our mom always told us that when she went to bed she would tell God he could take her anytime He wanted. On the morning of April 9, 2020, He did just that. She was just six days shy of her 98th birthday on April 15.
Margaret Rose Scott was born to Anton and Rose (Antone) Schaff in a log cabin in the big coulee just south of Ryegate, where her folks and other relatives farmed and ranched. She was the third oldest of the 12 children born to the Schaff family. The family moved to North Dakota, where Mom attended grade school, finishing the eighth grade before the family moved to California and then back to Montana. They were farming outside Laurel when Mom moved to Billings to work for a family, taking care of their children and doing housework. She met her husband-to-be, Siebert Scott, on a blind date with one of her girlfriends. She married Siebert on May 21, 1941, in Laurel and honeymooned in Yellowstone Park. Mom and Dad lived in a number of towns, including Red Lodge, Park City, the Big Coulee, Moccasin, and Billings, where Dad worked mainly as a carpenter.
Margaret worked as a school cook in Moccasin and Hobson. She was appointed postmaster in Moccasin in 1969, being awarded a special achievement award for her dedication, dependability and maximum performance in 1987.
She learned how to run Siebert on a home dialysis machine when he contracted kidney failure. They were in the process of moving to Billings when Siebert died just before the move. Mom retired from the post office in 1987 and lived in Billings with her daughter, Boni, who became her roommate and caretaker.
She loved family, giving hugs, receiving company, playing games, traveling (especially with John Schafnitz), going to church, having communion brought to her when she could no longer attend mass, and playing the gaming machines, especially trips to Deadwood and Laughlin.
Margaret was loved by all who met her. Her caring, easygoing nature continued throughout her 97 years.
She is survived by her son, Jerry Scott (Jeannie); daughter, Boni Scott; two brothers, Kenny (Carol) and Victor (Nancy) Schaff; seven grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronny (fell out of a car in 1948 at the age of 4); her parents; brothers, Bert, Tony and Joseph (died as a baby); and her sisters, Marie Krumheuer, Barbara Hutson, Agnes Skaggs, Rose Krumheuer, Patty Saude, JoAnn Pace; and a granddaughter, Julie Margaret Scott.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Neal Sorensen, Dr. Chad Kriskovich and the Compassus Hospice staff for their kind and professional care.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place this summer. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Compassus Hospice Care or a church/charity of your choice.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
