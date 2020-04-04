× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Shoff, 87, passed away on March 24, 2020.

Born in 1932, Margaret married Jack Shoff in 1951. He predeceased her. Four children, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a sister, and brother survive.

Margaret shared her positive, selfless attitude and strong faith by putting others first and encouraging everyone to enjoy life and pay it forward. She enjoyed serving coffee and sharing a smile when volunteering at St. Vincent Hospital. Margaret truly was an angel on earth.

Margaret and Jack were instrumental in establishing and supporting the Ronald McDonald House in Billings; a home away from home for seriously ill children, receiving medical treatment, and their families.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House 1144 N. 30th St. Billings MT 59101. Visit www.cfgbillings.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Margaret.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Shoff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.