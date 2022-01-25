Margaret Strohecker

Margaret passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 21, 2022, after a ten-year battle with Congestive Heart Failure.
Margaret was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 18, 1937, to William Wilson and Margaret Harris Wilson. Margaret lost both her parents by the time she was 12 years old and went to live with her brother Bill and sister-in-law Yvonne Wilson in Maryland. Margie, as she was called by her family, graduated from Suitland High School in 1956. After graduation, she was offered a secretarial position for the CIA and worked there for almost two years.
Margaret married Robert Gruber in 1957. They moved to Rhode Island where she worked in a hosiery factory. They then moved to Reading Pennsylvania and in 1959 their son Raymond was born, in 1960 their daughter Veronica was born and in 1961 their son Wayne was born.
Margaret also worked at a sandwich shop and as a barmaid briefly. Margaret and Robert were divorced in 1967.
In 1968 Margaret married Franklin Strohecker and from this union, their son Eric and daughter Linda were born. Maggie, as her family called her, was a homemaker for several years and moved to Billings in 1979.
After moving to Montana she worked at Super 8 Motel for several years until retiring.
Maggie enjoyed playing Bingo at Big B Bingo, dancing at the Crystal Lounge and VFW, and having fun with friends at the Tapp Inn! Maggie also enjoyed playing pool and was in a pool league for several years. She also enjoyed doing the daily crossword puzzle and a mean game of Scrabble! She was a lover of animals. Maggie's unique dance moves earned her the nickname "Shakin' Maggie". Maggie will be missed by many and will not soon be forgotten.
Maggie is survived by her five children: Raymond Gruber of Tucson, AZ, Veronica (David) Monismith of Reading, PA, Wayne (Debbie) Gruber of Spokane, WA, Eric (Jason) Strohecker, and Linda (Travis) Schilling both of Billings; grandsons: Richard Strohecker, Matthew Gruber, and Randy Bruce; three great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; numerous nephews and nieces as well as great-nephews and nieces. Maggie was proceeded in death by her husband Frank of 28 years, brother Bill Wilson, sister-in-law Yvonne, and her parents.
A Funeral Service will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel Saturday, Jan. 29th at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to any animal shelter of your choice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.