Margaret Strohecker

Margaret passed away peacefully at her home on Jan. 21, 2022, after a ten-year battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

Margaret was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 18, 1937, to William Wilson and Margaret Harris Wilson. Margaret lost both her parents by the time she was 12 years old and went to live with her brother Bill and sister-in-law Yvonne Wilson in Maryland. Margie, as she was called by her family, graduated from Suitland High School in 1956. After graduation, she was offered a secretarial position for the CIA and worked there for almost two years.

Margaret married Robert Gruber in 1957. They moved to Rhode Island where she worked in a hosiery factory. They then moved to Reading Pennsylvania and in 1959 their son Raymond was born, in 1960 their daughter Veronica was born and in 1961 their son Wayne was born.

Margaret also worked at a sandwich shop and as a barmaid briefly. Margaret and Robert were divorced in 1967.

In 1968 Margaret married Franklin Strohecker and from this union, their son Eric and daughter Linda were born. Maggie, as her family called her, was a homemaker for several years and moved to Billings in 1979.