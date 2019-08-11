Margaret Theresa Frazer, 93, passed away on Aug. 2, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Margaret was born on July 4, 1926, in Laurel, to Jack and Katherine (Sturtz) Romee. She married Lloyd Emerson Frazer on March 29, 1948. They raised three daughters: Linda, Jackie, and Diane. When Lloyd retired from the Air Force in 1964, they returned to Billings. They ran a gas station and later farmed near Joliet for several years.
Margaret enjoyed camping and fishing, especially at her favorite spot, Emerald Lake. She was also an avid gardener and a good cook. She enjoyed watching Notre Dame football and NASCAR racing. She was a champion Mexican Train Domino player.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her two daughters, Linda and Diane; and her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Jackie Davidson and her husband Walt; her grandchildren, Ross Davidson and his wife Kari, and Kami Davidson and her husband Sivesh Thangarajah; her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Eleanor; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West, in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels or the Billings Food Bank.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
