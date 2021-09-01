Marge Mott, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loving family on Aug. 23, 2021.

Marge spent all of her 92 years living in Montana, making lifelong friends, sharing kindness with everyone she met, and telling thousands of great stories over many thousands of cups of coffee. In the years after her husband George passed, she traveled the country and the world, collecting experiences many people can only imagine. And returning from every trip, she had a longer list of pen pals and Christmas card recipients in every corner of the world.

Every person she met has been touched by her loving kindness, gentle words, calm demeanor, and her ever-present sense of humor.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her son Scott Mott of Billings. She is survived by her grandson Andy, his wife Barb, and their children Mary and Peter of Bristow, Virginia, in addition to many nephews and nieces in Billings and around the country.