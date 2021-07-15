Margery Booke

Margery Ann Booke, 86, daughter of A.F. Tony Putschler and Ann (Reiner) Putschler, passed away on July 14, 2021, at her home.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters; and husband, Gene Booke, who died in 1987. She is survived by her three children, David (Connie), Mike and Kevin (Lori); two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yellowstone County Adult Resource Alliance, PO Box 20895, Billings, MT 59104.

