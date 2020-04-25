× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those who knew Margery Lou (Hartley) Toombs also knew she was famous for giving everyone “one job.” On Thursday, April 23 Margery quietly, peacefully finished her final “one” job on earth at Billings Clinic. At 89 her faith was unshakable.

Marge was the first born of Frank and Beulah Hartley June 20, 1930, in Laurel, Montana. Graduating from Laurel High School, she promised to wait for her sweetheart Douglas. On August 5, 1951, they kept their promise. Two years later their first son Gary was born with brother Scott to follow 4 years later. Meanwhile, Marge earned her elementary teaching degree from Eastern Montana College in Billings. She was proud of her years spent teaching and molding 3rd graders in Wolf Point and in the Laurel school system.

The retired life didn't hold much charm for her. She soon found herself volunteering as a pink lady at local hospitals but hungered for more. Billings District Court system's bailiff job sounded appealing. If she could bring law and order to a classroom, she could bring it to a jury, and that's exactly what she did for 13+ years. Eventually she retired again to spend more time at her beloved Pine Cone cabin in Red Lodge. There the lady who'd always had every hair in place would soon be known for building the biggest bonfires in the valley while being covered top to toe in ashes.