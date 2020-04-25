Those who knew Margery Lou (Hartley) Toombs also knew she was famous for giving everyone “one job.” On Thursday, April 23 Margery quietly, peacefully finished her final “one” job on earth at Billings Clinic. At 89 her faith was unshakable.
Marge was the first born of Frank and Beulah Hartley June 20, 1930, in Laurel, Montana. Graduating from Laurel High School, she promised to wait for her sweetheart Douglas. On August 5, 1951, they kept their promise. Two years later their first son Gary was born with brother Scott to follow 4 years later. Meanwhile, Marge earned her elementary teaching degree from Eastern Montana College in Billings. She was proud of her years spent teaching and molding 3rd graders in Wolf Point and in the Laurel school system.
The retired life didn't hold much charm for her. She soon found herself volunteering as a pink lady at local hospitals but hungered for more. Billings District Court system's bailiff job sounded appealing. If she could bring law and order to a classroom, she could bring it to a jury, and that's exactly what she did for 13+ years. Eventually she retired again to spend more time at her beloved Pine Cone cabin in Red Lodge. There the lady who'd always had every hair in place would soon be known for building the biggest bonfires in the valley while being covered top to toe in ashes.
A devoted wife and mother, Margery was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church, Zidonian Chapter Eastern Star and Chapter B PEO. She was preceded in death by her parents and by Douglas, her husband of 64 years. She is survived by son Gary (Peggy) of Roundup, son Scott (Johelen) of Laurel, grandchildren Carolyn (Brock) Bilden of Lavina, Adam (Jamie) Toombs of Roundup, Beth (Andrew) Hall of Billings, Nick Toombs and fiancé Bri Phillips of Eagle River, Alaska; and her “greats:” Braedan and Cadee Bilden, Deserae and Emily Toombs, Aubrie and Kailynn Hall and Rhylee Toombs. She also leaves behind sister Sandra (Jim) Nelson of Chubbuck, Idaho, plus numerous nieces and nephews. Her family also extends heartfelt appreciation to her “family” at Autumn Springs Assisted Living in Billings for the patience and compassion extended while both Doug and Margery lived there.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private graveside services will be held at Laurel's City Cemetery with Rev Sandra Jones officiating. Smith Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, her family suggests a gift to Laurel's United Methodist Church or charity of one's choice.
Her final wish would be for everyone to please hug their children and tell them how loved they are. She wanted each of hers to receive virtual kisses.
