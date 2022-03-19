Margie Adriana Fitch passed peacefully at home on the morning of March 9 with doting husband Bob at her side.
She is survived by husband Robert of 63 years; sons Jerry (Leah), Curtis (Melody), and Tom (Cindy); daughter Deb (Lyle); 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. The full obituary can be found on the Smith's Funeral Home website.
