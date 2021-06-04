 Skip to main content
Margie and Jerry Moran
Services and interment of ashes for Margie and Jerry Moran will take place at the Laurel Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 12th of June. Lunch will be served at the Laurel Senior Citizens Center, located at 720 S 4th St.

