Services and interment of ashes for Margie and Jerry Moran will take place at the Laurel Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 12th of June. Lunch will be served at the Laurel Senior Citizens Center, located at 720 S 4th St.
Margie and Jerry Moran
Services and interment of ashes for Margie and Jerry Moran will take place at the Laurel Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the 12th of June. Lunch will be served at the Laurel Senior Citizens Center, located at 720 S 4th St.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.