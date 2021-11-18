Margie Vietmeier

 Skip to main content
Margie was born Sept. 17, 1934 in Bertha, MN to Frank and Myrtle Thompson. She passed away after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2021 in Billings. Margie graduated high school in 1952 in Bertha, MN and then moved to Billings with a friend in 1953. She was working at a local bank when she met the love of her life, Dale Vietmeier, who lived next door to her. They were married March 19, 1955 in Billings, at First English Lutheran Church, where they became life-long members. She also cleaned the church building which she took pride in for 30 years. Margie loved Jesus and serving the people. Margie was a member of Friendship Chapter of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile; she was Queen in 1995.

Margie is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife, Bonnie; her daughter Jodi; two grandchildren, Jesse Dahlin (Lavora LaForge) and Tenille Dahlin; two great grandchildren, Ashayla Dahlin and Taysyn Dahlin; as well as a sister, Joyce (Bill), and a brother, Tom (Mavis), a sister in-law, Hilda, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, her parents and three brothers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A memorial service will be held at First English Lutheran Church, 1243 N. 31st, Billings, on Nov. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m., with a reception following.

