Margit Gajdos Deme
Margit Gajdos Deme was born April 12, 1921 in Hungary to Maria and Pitsa Gajdos. After a long life lived, Margit passed away on Feb. 23, 2021...just shy of a century.

Funeral Services will be held at Billings Cremation and Funeral Gallery on Tue., Mar. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., with a viewing on the same day from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial at 2 p.m. following the ceremony.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

