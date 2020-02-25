Marguerite “Marge” Ostermiller, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2020.

She was born on Nov. 12, 1926, at Billings Deaconess Hospital to William and Magdelena Gabel. She was one of eight children. Marge attended Baseline and Silesia elementary schools, then high school in Laurel and Edgar, and graduated from Billings Senior in 1945.

Marge met her husband, Herman, on a blind date and married on Oct. 20, 1951. To this union, seven children were born.

Once her children were raised, she went to work at Riverside Junior High as an aide in special education until she retired in 2002.

Marge enjoyed to cook and bake. She loved to travel to the boys’ sporting events with her daughter and to visit her son in Arizona. She was really proud to be a Morgan Avenue resident for 64 years and a member of First Congregational Church for 73 years. She loved to Jazzercise, to eat out and to socialize and visit with family and friends.

Marge’s secret to longevity is to live your life the good way: be honest, enjoy life and always stay positive.