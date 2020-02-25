Marguerite “Marge” Ostermiller, age 93, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 21, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 12, 1926, at Billings Deaconess Hospital to William and Magdelena Gabel. She was one of eight children. Marge attended Baseline and Silesia elementary schools, then high school in Laurel and Edgar, and graduated from Billings Senior in 1945.
Marge met her husband, Herman, on a blind date and married on Oct. 20, 1951. To this union, seven children were born.
Once her children were raised, she went to work at Riverside Junior High as an aide in special education until she retired in 2002.
Marge enjoyed to cook and bake. She loved to travel to the boys’ sporting events with her daughter and to visit her son in Arizona. She was really proud to be a Morgan Avenue resident for 64 years and a member of First Congregational Church for 73 years. She loved to Jazzercise, to eat out and to socialize and visit with family and friends.
Marge’s secret to longevity is to live your life the good way: be honest, enjoy life and always stay positive.
The most amazing event of her life was giving birth to twins! The doctor could only hear one heartbeat so imagine the surprise when they told her there were two babies. Twins run in her family but Marge was positive she was not going to have a set. When she was young, a classmate wrote: “needles and pins, needles and pins when you are married the trouble begins, you will have twins” (Who’s to say that didn’t do the trick?).
Survivors include her children, Randy, Rick (Cindy), Ray (Annette), Ron and Rod (Jan) Ostermiller and Rhonda (Dennis) Schmidt; and her grandchildren Jason, Justin (Darcy), Brent (Adrian), Autumn, Grace, Ellie, and Anna Kate Ostermiller and Justin (Nicole) Schmidt. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and siblings Elmer (Val) Gabel and Eleanor “Toots” Reichert.
Marge is preceded in death by her husband, Herman; her son, Russell; and her siblings, Richard, Hank, Donny, Eddie Gabel and Dorothy Sorensen.
A celebration of life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 N. 27th, with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens and reception to follow at the church. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
