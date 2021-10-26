Marguerite 'Margie' Leona Replogle

It's with very broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend.
Margie went to Heaven on Oct. 20, 2021 at her home in Reed Point, MT at just 59 years of age.
She was born April 26, 1962 in El Paso, TX to John and Betty McDonald. The family was stationed there while John served in the Army. They moved to Gardiner, MT later that year where they lived on the family ranch in Cinnabar Basin.
Margie developed her love for animals at a young age. At the time of her passing she had 3 dogs, 3 parakeets, 5 horses, 20 chickens and 51 cows. She was active in 4H as a kid but also enjoyed basketball, cheerleading, band, choir, pep club and drill team.
She graduated from Gardiner High School in 1980 and attended nursing school in Great Falls, MT.
Margie married Stephen Hoffman in 1985 and the couple had three children: Erin Elizabeth, Taylor Michael and Matthew Ryan. Although she only brought three children into the world, Margie was a mother to many others over the years.
She worked for Yellowstone National Park for 25 years in the Superintendent's Office, Chief Ranger's Office, Visitor Service's Office and also helped with horse training.
Margie remarried in 2000 to Dan Replogle and in 2005 they moved to the ranch in Reed Point, MT.
At the time of her passing Margie was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation Montana Area Office in Billings, MT as the lead budget analyst. She was great at what she did and will be sorely missed by her co-workers.
When she wasn't working, Margie enjoyed time with her family and pets, gardening, and cooking. If you had the pleasure of knowing Margie, then you'll know she was quite gifted in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking not just for her family but everyone else we brought home.
Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Hoffman; parents, John McDonald, Jr and Betty Tyson; grandparents John a McDonald, Marguerite McDonald, Eldon Tyson, Evelyn Tyson and Florence Tyson; uncles Ronald McDonald, William Tyson and Franklin Copeland; aunts Shirley McDonald and Delores Copeland.
Left to mourn her loss are husband, Dan Replogle of Reed Point, MT; daughter, Erin Saxer (Justin) of Laurel, MT; sons Taylor Hoffman (Suzanne) of Spring Creek, NV and Matt Hoffman (Ashley) of Bozeman; grandson, Michael Hoffman of Spring Creek, NV; sisters Rhoda Hoffman of Laurel, MT and Kay Spallone (Rich) of Clyde Park, MT; brothers Dan McDonald of Gardiner, MT and Rob McDonald (Danyalle) of Emigrant, MT; in-laws, Ron and Faye Hoffman of Thermopolis, WY; multiple nieces and nephews, numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to personally thank those of you whom have selflessly made yourselves available, called, texted, brought food and shared in our most difficult time. If you have special memories of our mother, please share them with us.
Cremation has taken place. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a foundation of your choosing in her name. Cards can be sent to PO Box 538 Reed Point, MT 59069. A celebration of life is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 29, at 2 p.m. in Reed Point, MT, followed by a potluck. After exiting I90, drive through town, over the Yellowstone River and continue North until you arrive at the pond (approximately 2 miles from town.) We will post signs.
“So also you have sorrow now but I will see you again and your hearts will rejoice and no one will take your joy from you” (John 16:22.)
