Marguerite 'Margie' Leona Replogle

At the time of her passing Margie was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation Montana Area Office in Billings, MT as the lead budget analyst. She was great at what she did and will be sorely missed by her co-workers.

When she wasn't working, Margie enjoyed time with her family and pets, gardening, and cooking. If you had the pleasure of knowing Margie, then you'll know she was quite gifted in the kitchen. She enjoyed cooking not just for her family but everyone else we brought home.

Margie was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Hoffman; parents, John McDonald, Jr and Betty Tyson; grandparents John a McDonald, Marguerite McDonald, Eldon Tyson, Evelyn Tyson and Florence Tyson; uncles Ronald McDonald, William Tyson and Franklin Copeland; aunts Shirley McDonald and Delores Copeland.