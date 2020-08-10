Margy ‘Lorrane' (Lozing) Croymans was born in Cut Bank, Montana, on August 15, 1926, to Kathryn (Wacker) and John Lozing. Margy passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August 7, 2020, joining her husband Bill, who passed away in 1970.
Lorrane was cheerful, kind, and would happily give to anyone needing assistance. Our mom will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Survivors include daughters Holly Stern of Colo., Linda (Bruce) Raw of Billings, and Julie (Rick) Avants of Fromberg; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lorrane was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vivian and husband Bill.
Cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13 at First Presbyterian Church in Billings. To view Lorrane's full obit, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.