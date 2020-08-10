× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Margy ‘Lorrane' (Lozing) Croymans was born in Cut Bank, Montana, on August 15, 1926, to Kathryn (Wacker) and John Lozing. Margy passed into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on August 7, 2020, joining her husband Bill, who passed away in 1970.

Lorrane was cheerful, kind, and would happily give to anyone needing assistance. Our mom will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Survivors include daughters Holly Stern of Colo., Linda (Bruce) Raw of Billings, and Julie (Rick) Avants of Fromberg; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Lorrane was preceded in death by her parents, sister Vivian and husband Bill.

Cremation has taken place and Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 13 at First Presbyterian Church in Billings. To view Lorrane's full obit, visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.

To plant a tree in memory of Margy Croymans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.