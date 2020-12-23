Maria A. Richardson
Maria A. Richardson, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Dec. 9, 2020 in Billings, MT. Maria was born Sept. 17, 1927 on the family ranch at Pryor, MT to Andrew and Ane Helgeland. She graduated from Billings Senior High in 1945 and attended a semester at Linfield College in Oregon. She married H. Keith Richardson on Oct. 12, 1946. The couple made their home in Billings and enjoyed 58 years of marriage prior to his death in 2004.
Maria was preceded in death by her husband Keith, son Kenneth Richardson, sister Agnes Minear (Fred) and brother Fred Helgeland. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Hansen (Tom) of Snohomish, WA, grandchildren Rhys Hansen, Eric Hansen, and Kenneth Richardson, sister Sig Ostby, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Maria was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Billings and her friends there were like extended family. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, dancing, bridge, and was accomplished at sewing, knitting, fiber arts, and many handicrafts.
Maria was fondly known for her strong-minded spirit, can-do attitude, kindness and deep faith. She was fiercely independent and until recently, lived in her own home for 65 years, mowing the lawn and shoveling the snow as needed. Most of all, she loved her family and her love and legacy will live in us always.
A memorial service is being planned for the summer of 2021 at her church in Billings. Remembrances may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Billings. Condolences may be shared with the family at smithfuneralchapels.com
