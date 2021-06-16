 Skip to main content
Maria A. Richardson
Maria A. Richardson

Sept. 17, 1927 - Dec. 9, 2020

The family of Maria A. Richardson invite you to a celebration of her life on Saturday, June 19th at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist church, 2800 4th Ave N. Billings, MT. An informal reception in the church hall will follow.

