Maria Beltran-Jensen

Maria Elena Beltran-Jensen, 87, the daughter of migrant farm workers who became one of Montana's leading attorneys and advocates for farm workers after raising her nine children, died August 1, 2020 of brachiostasis.
Maria was born May 2, 1933, in El Paso, Texas, to Clemente Bonilla and Bertha Perez Bonilla. She moved to Montana with her family in 1938. She lived in the Huntley Project area for most of her life, raising her nine children in Worden. In 1990, Maria received her JD from the University of Montana and spent her legal career representing farm workers and other marginalized people.
Maria was a life-long Catholic and a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, and served in a variety of service roles.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, Theodore; her brothers Greg (Hilda) Bonilla, of Great Falls, Jesse (Dee Dee) Bonilla, of Billings; sister Irene Cadena of San Antonio; children Michael Rodriguez, Joseph (Becky) Rodriguez, both of Billings, Elizabeth (John) Patten, of New Jersey, Paul (Laura) Rodriguez, of New Mexico, Tom (Angela) Rodriguez, of Baker, Mary Atiburcio, of Hawaii, Albert Beltran, John Beltran, both of Billings, Daniel (Colleen) Beltran of Twin Falls; Blain (Sarah) Jensen, of Seattle, Brenda (Jeremy) Huck, of Glen Rock, Wyoming, and Elisabeth Gordon, of Billings; 29 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Dahl Funeral Chapel 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday August 5th, Vigil Service at 7 p.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Funeral mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church Thursday August 6th at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be designated to St. Cyril and Methodius Church, in Ballantine, or Mary Queen of Peace Church, in Billings. Memories may be shared at www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.