Maria Beltran-Jensen

Maria Elena Beltran-Jensen, 87, the daughter of migrant farm workers who became one of Montana's leading attorneys and advocates for farm workers after raising her nine children, died August 1, 2020 of brachiostasis.

Maria was born May 2, 1933, in El Paso, Texas, to Clemente Bonilla and Bertha Perez Bonilla. She moved to Montana with her family in 1938. She lived in the Huntley Project area for most of her life, raising her nine children in Worden. In 1990, Maria received her JD from the University of Montana and spent her legal career representing farm workers and other marginalized people.

Maria was a life-long Catholic and a member of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, and served in a variety of service roles.