Maria 'Luzy' Logan
Maria 'Luzy' Logan

Maria 'Luzy' Logan

Maria "Luzy" Logan of Billings, born Oct. 22, 1959 in Monterrey, MX. Married April 12, 2002 to George Lee Logan. Passed Sept. 22, 2021 in Billings.

She is survived by her loving husband and his five children. Also survived by her loving daughter, son, sister, and three brothers.

