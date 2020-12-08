Maria Vlahos

Mom was very resourceful recycling aluminum foil and misshapen Christmas bows, using expired dog food coupons in order to buy cat food, and digging up dandelions from the backyard - boiling them to make horta vrasta, a dish that she would prepare with hard boiled eggs, salt, lemon juice, and olive oil. Olive oil was a versatile ingredient in the household as she would cook with it, use it as a beauty product, and also as an antidote for earaches warmed up on a cotton ball and inserted into her children's ears. Maria was also a pro at aiming and throwing the pandofla (slipper) or brass ashtray to create order in the house. Her two children learned the safe place in the house when misbehaving would be right in front of the china closet, as she dared only once to throw something their way for fear of breaking her wedding china and keepsakes. Maria enjoyed listening to her Greek records, playing board games, going for walks, looking at fashion magazines, and reading the National Enquirer - which she believed every story as truth. She could clean the spots off a leopard and was as fierce as a lioness when it came to her children. Maria particularly enjoyed going to church on Sunday and during Greek celebrations at the Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Great Falls, where she also sent her children every Wednesday afternoon for Greek school. Mom was extremely talented in traditional Greek dance and lent her talents to teaching the younger generations the art form. Maria especially loved her grandchildren and played Barbies, hide-and-go-seek, Xbox, and enjoyed taking them to parks and playgrounds.