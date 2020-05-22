Marian A. Shehein

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Marian Shehein, 85, passed away on May 17, 2020.

The fifth of five children, Marian was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Ord, Nebraska. She was very social, loved spending time with friends, and had a great sense of humor.

Marian spent most of her years in Billings. She was a well-respected teacher for 37 years. She was active in the Presbyterian Women's Circle, P.E.O., ADK, and the Curves lunch bunch as she called it.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Halvorsen and Jane Hansen; sisters, Lois Severns and Charlene Severns; grandchildren, Tara Nelson, Jill Halvorsen, Kyle Hansen, and Eric Hansen; great grandson, Maverick Nelson.

She was preceded in death by sisters, Wilma Cook and Vera Morton; and daughter, Sandy Shehein (Gillett).

Services will be held at a later date. Donations can be made, in Marian's name, to the American Cancer Society.

