Marian E. Miller passed away Saturday evening Oct. 11, 2021 at the Tender Nest Nursing Home in Billings, where she had been for only a week. She was born in Sheridan WY on Oct. 8, 1940 to Earle and Mayme Miller of Lodge Grass, MT. She attended Lodge Grass schools and then attended MSU in Bozeman and Billings Business College in Billings She was a legal secretary for several law offices in both Helena and Billings.

She was married for a time to Myron Pease of Billings. She later took in a foster child, Clarissa Ripley, who was later adopted into the family and survives her. She is also survived by a sister, Laura Ruth McGlothlin of Billings, and brother, Bill Miller of Dayton WY, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and she will be placed in Mountview Mausoleum in Billings. No services are planned at this time; possibly later next year. Cremation and Funeral Gallery are in charge.