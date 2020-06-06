Marian Helen (Cade) Sutton

She valued family and many life-long friendships. She valued people, not ‘stuff.' She documented family history, taking trips with her special niece Ann Cade Phelps to research family genealogy. Marian and John welcomed family and friends into their home, some for an evening and some to stay for months. She always looked on the positive side of things and looked for the good in people.

Marian died on May 10, 2020, in Renton, after fighting cancer on and off for years. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, two brothers (Daniel Cade and Donald "Bud" Cade) and one sister (Betty Blythe (Cade) Laughlin). She is survived by her brother, (Leland Paul Cade), her three sons, Scott Allen Sutton (Barb), Mark Richard Sutton (Tamara) and Douglas John Sutton (Charlene), her grandchildren Allison Ross (Jon), Daniel Sutton, Megan Sutton and Natalie Sutton, and one great-grandchild, Nora. She and John also had close relationships with their numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with John at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Renton, but now she is celebrating a great reunion with treasured family and friends who passed before her.