Marian Helen (Cade) Sutton was born Nov. 18, 1929 at home on the Cade Ranch near Lavina, Montana to Joseph M. Cade and Helen M. (Tuffley) Cade. At 15 years old, she graduated from Lavina High School and attended Billings Business College, followed by Montana State College in Bozeman, Montana, graduating in 1950 with a degree in commercial science.
In 1951, Marian went to Wiesbaden, Germany to work as a civilian court reporter for the US Air Force, where she met her future husband, John Franklin Sutton, who was a staff sergeant in the US Air Force. They married Jan 30, 1954. in Firth, Idaho, and eventually settled in Renton, Washington where they raised their three sons and had an active social life with dear friends. Marian was a court reporter for 25-plus years in Seattle.
After John died in 1993, Marian worked as a volunteer for many years with the Renton Historical Society, publishing oral histories and transcribing old obituaries into a searchable format. Her volunteer work also involved teaching English to Russian and Somalian immigrants. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching them grow and become wonderful people. She kept an active social life for the last 25 years, especially walking every morning at Coulon Park with many friends. "The Walkers" remain notorious for ‘dressing the statues' in the park for special occasions, a tradition which continues to this day. Even when she stopped walking at Coulon, she exercised daily until just a few days before her death.
She valued family and many life-long friendships. She valued people, not ‘stuff.' She documented family history, taking trips with her special niece Ann Cade Phelps to research family genealogy. Marian and John welcomed family and friends into their home, some for an evening and some to stay for months. She always looked on the positive side of things and looked for the good in people.
Marian died on May 10, 2020, in Renton, after fighting cancer on and off for years. She was preceded in death by her husband John, her parents, two brothers (Daniel Cade and Donald "Bud" Cade) and one sister (Betty Blythe (Cade) Laughlin). She is survived by her brother, (Leland Paul Cade), her three sons, Scott Allen Sutton (Barb), Mark Richard Sutton (Tamara) and Douglas John Sutton (Charlene), her grandchildren Allison Ross (Jon), Daniel Sutton, Megan Sutton and Natalie Sutton, and one great-grandchild, Nora. She and John also had close relationships with their numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest with John at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Renton, but now she is celebrating a great reunion with treasured family and friends who passed before her.
No services are currently scheduled, but we'll try to have a big gathering to celebrate Marian's life when it is safe to do so.
