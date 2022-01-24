Marian Mae Stevenson

HOBSON — In the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2022 Marian Mae (Johnson) Stevenson was joyfully reunited with her cowboy sweetheart in heaven.
Born Dec. 8, 1943, she was the only daughter of Walter O. and Elsie (Skaggs) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in Moccasin and Moore, graduating from Hobson High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Stevenson in 1959. The young couple were armed with big dreams, determination, a willingness to work hard, and each other. Side-by-side they raised their family and built Basin Angus Ranch and a world renowned herd of Angus cattle. Wayne and Marian encouraged their children in all of their endeavors, instilling in them that same work ethic and determination that has left a dynamic legacy.
Aside from the activities her children were involved in, Marian played an important role in numerous organizations. Active in the Montana Angus Auxiliary, she was in charge of the Ways and Means (now the Country Store) for a number of years. She served on the Central Montana Medical Center Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors of Basin State Bank and the Montana FFA Foundation. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.
Marian had an unparalleled commitment and love for the Judith Basin and Hobson Community. Her heart for service combined with a quiet and persistent leadership was the catalyst for the Friends of the Hobson Library and Museum. Improving the community through service was her passion and she was very proud of its transformation and amazing asset to Hobson the Library/Museum had become, including its recent evolution to the Hobson Community Center.
Love for her community was eclipsed only by the love and pride in her family. She fostered unique individual bonds with each of her eleven grandchildren and took incredible delight in her great grandchildren.
Marian is survived by her children, Valerie (Clint) Carr, Doug (Sharon) Stevenson, Clint (Adana) Stevenson, Grandchildren Kyle (Stephanie) Carr, Loni (Brett Gramse) Carr, Nathan (Liz) Carr, Brittany (Trevor) Berg, Leisa (Brady) Johnson, Nicole Stevenson and Wayne, Faith, Abigail, Rachael and Carson Stevenson. Her great grandchildren Oliver, Theodore, Carter and Cora Carr and Jamie Johnson and brother Clayton (Lorraine) Barkhoff.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne Stevenson, parents Walter and Elsie Johnson, in-laws Jamie and Jeanette Stevenson, brother Walter Barkhoff and her beloved canine companion Cleo.
While our hearts are broken and aching, we take comfort in knowing that after 28 years her heart is once again complete.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Hobson United Methodist Church on Friday, Jan. 28th at 11 a.m. A reception and fellowship will follow at Tall Boys Tavern.
Memorials may be made to the Friends of the Hobson Library, PO Box 325 Hobson, MT 59452.
Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Marian's family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
