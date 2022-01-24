Marian Mae Stevenson

HOBSON — In the early morning hours of Jan. 21, 2022 Marian Mae (Johnson) Stevenson was joyfully reunited with her cowboy sweetheart in heaven.

Born Dec. 8, 1943, she was the only daughter of Walter O. and Elsie (Skaggs) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in Moccasin and Moore, graduating from Hobson High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Stevenson in 1959. The young couple were armed with big dreams, determination, a willingness to work hard, and each other. Side-by-side they raised their family and built Basin Angus Ranch and a world renowned herd of Angus cattle. Wayne and Marian encouraged their children in all of their endeavors, instilling in them that same work ethic and determination that has left a dynamic legacy.

Aside from the activities her children were involved in, Marian played an important role in numerous organizations. Active in the Montana Angus Auxiliary, she was in charge of the Ways and Means (now the Country Store) for a number of years. She served on the Central Montana Medical Center Board of Directors as well as the Board of Directors of Basin State Bank and the Montana FFA Foundation. She was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.