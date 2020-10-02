Marian Pearl Miller Sioux, passed peacefully on Sept. 29, 2020 at the St. John's Hospice house in Billings. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Allison Bixby Memorial Gardens in Lame Deer, Montana. Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements. To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.