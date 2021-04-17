Marian Wittman Dick

Marian was an amazing lady. She was a nurse and a care-giver for many people. They all loved her. She had a piano and an accordion and played beautiful music from memory. She was a great cook and found great joy in making pies, especially her apple pie. Nobody could make fried chicken like she could. She won many blue ribbons at the garden club flower shows and at the county fair with her vegetables she grew in her garden. She canned most of her vegetables for family members and others in need of food. As Marian's family grew larger, she was happy and loved them all so much and her family meant everything to her and she showed it in everything she did.