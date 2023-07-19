Mariana (Anita) Soria Florez

BILLINGS - Mariana (Anita) Soria Florez of Billings, Montana, died peacefully on February 15, 2023, at the age of 94, surrounded by family members in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where she resided with her daughter, Dora, and son-in-law, Richard.

Anita was a beloved matriarch, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and Auntie Annie. She was the center of family love and our compass in times of trouble.

Anita was born July 19, 1928, to Gilbert A. and Guadalupe Alvarado Soria on a farm in Myers, Montana, which is an unincorporated community near Hysham. She was the third daughter in a family of ten girls, attended school in both Mexico and Montana, and worked hard to help her father on the farm until she married at the age of 19 to John Gutierrez Florez in May of 1948.

Anita and John made their home in Billings where she worked at the Northern Hotel as a prep cook until the birth of her third child, and then became a stay-at-home mom until she and her husband bought the Brown Jug Traven in 1971. They later purchased a laundromat, cafe, and numerous rental properties.

Anita and John had eight children and she was devoted to them and her 17 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren, and all who were part of their families and loved ones. All her grandchildren, including great and great-greats, knew her as Granny Annie and she took great delight in her large family.

Anita was an avid gardener and was working in the flower garden even when needing a walker. She was a great puzzle master and also graciously kept in contact with a large circle of loving friends and family. Anita was an Alter Society member at the Lady of Guadalupe.

She is predeceased by her parents, seven of her sisters, one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.

Anita is survived by her children, Gloria of AZ, Katherine of MT, Edward of MN, Dora of ID, John of CO, Ann of AZ, Manuel of MT, and Richard of MT; two of her sisters, Gloria of MT and Sr. Rosalinda O.P. of WI; as well as the grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Our family is deeply grateful to our sister, Dora, who provided a loving and welcoming home for Mom during the last year of her life, and also to our cousin, Christina, who provided a loving home and attentive care to Mom when she was living in Billings. The family would like to thank the care team of Enhabit Hospice of Idaho Falls for providing support and help over the past few weeks.

A celebration of Anita Florez's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 3411 3rd Avenue South, Billings, MT, 59101. Rosary and Visitation will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Church on Friday, July 21, 2023, starting at 6 p.m. and the Visitation will follow the end of the Rosary at approximately 6:30 p.m. There will be a small reception after the interment at Holy Cross Cemetery on Saturday, however, the location is still to be determined.

Please send condolence cards to Gloria Soto, 4229 Clevenger Avenue, Billings, MT, 59101.

Flowers may be brought or delivered to Mary Queen of Peace Church on July 22nd.