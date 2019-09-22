Our Mom, Marianne Miller Chatwood, went home to Jesus on Thursday, September 12, in Edmonds, Wash. She was born to George and Mary (Shields) Miller on August 20, 1935, in Laurel. She married Louis C. Chatwood on June 18, 1955, and together they raised five children. We feel very blessed to call them Mom and Dad. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lou (45years); her Mama; Daddy; and sister, Dora. She is survived by her five children, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; her brother, Gene Miller; Lou’s siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom’s faith, strength, and determination have carried her through her life, especially these last few years. At her request, there will be no formal services. Instead Mom would love to see you out in your garden, as she would say “playing in the dirt”.
