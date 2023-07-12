Marie Ann (Yates) Fontaine was called to heaven by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 6, 2023.

Marie was born to Dorothy (Scilley) and Walter Yates on August 24, 1943 in Eugene, Oregon. She moved with her mother to Luther, Montana following her parents' divorce. She attended Luther school through the eighth grade and graduated from Red Lodge High School in 1961. She was well liked by her classmates and voted homecoming queen her senior year. She always looked forward to class reunions. She met her husband Robert "Bob" Fontaine in Red Lodge in 1959. They were married May 27, 1961 and moved to Cody, Wyoming. They enjoyed bowling and traveling to tournaments together for many years. She cheered on her kids in their activities across the state.

Marie served Park County for over 40 years. She started as a seasonal employee in the Treasurer's office, worked with the county nurse, the commissioners, and was elected to the office of County Clerk as an independent candidate in 1978. She instilled in her staff an attitude of pride to be serving the citizens leading to four additional terms and retired from the County Clerk's office in 1999. In 2003, she was elected County Commissioner serving a four-year and two-year term. She was always thankful to have the support of Park County residents.

Marie was a member of the Park County Republican Women and the League of Women Voters. She served as a deacon and elder at the First Presbyterian Church. She was local moderator, held a state office, and was recognized as Woman of the Year by the Presbyterian Women. Many remember traveling with her to church camp over the years. She volunteered as a Youth Bowling coach and enjoyed clogging.

Preceded by her grandparents, parents, and daughter Deanna Marie Fontaine.

Survived by her husband, son Rob (Stephanie Hedrick), daughter Tamra (Kelly) Ivanoff, grandkids Forest Fontaine, Elizabeth (Caleb) Edwards, Samantha Ivanoff, Casey (Courtney) Ivanoff, Curtis Ivanoff, Ashley Ivanoff, two great grandchildren, Aunts Bonnie Scilley and Peggy Yates, and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the FAST program at the First Presbyterian Church.